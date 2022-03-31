WATCH: Bruins honor Tuukka Rask with ceremonial puck drop originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tuukka Rask received a proper sendoff Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins honored the recently-retired goaltender before their matchup vs. the New Jersey Devils. Rask watched as the Bruins played a tribute video, then participated in the ceremonial puck drop.

Watch below:

It was Tuukka time Thursday night as the legendary @NHLBruins goalie dropped the puck for the ceremonial face off. 🐻 pic.twitter.com/1QFW5oolB6 — NHL (@NHL) March 31, 2022

Rask, 35, announced his retirement in February after attempting a comeback from hip surgery. The Finnish netminder played 15 seasons for Boston, helping the organization to postseason berths in seven of the nine years he was the starter. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2013-14 and helped the B's to three Stanley Cup Final appearances, once as Tim Thomas' backup in 2011 and twice as the starting goaltender in 2013 and '19.

Rask finishes his career as the Bruins' all-time leader in wins (308) and saves (14,345). He's tied with Thomas for the franchise's top save percentage (.921), which has him ranked third in NHL history behind only Dominik Hasek and Ken Dryden (.922).