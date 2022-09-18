NFL

Watch Cardinals Beat Raiders on Scoop-And-Score TD in Thrilling Overtime Finish

Arizona scored 22 unanswered points in the win

By Sanjesh Singh

Watch Cardinals beat Raiders on scoop-and-score TD in thrilling OT finish originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Las Vegas Raiders led 23-7 with nine minutes to go in the fourth before getting their first win of the season.

Until they collapsed.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals orchestrated an unimaginable 22-point unanswered comeback to win the game in overtime following this scoop-and-score touchdown:

Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow tried fighting for extra yards to give his team better field goal position, but it ended up costing Las Vegas the game. Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. picked up the loose ball and returned it 62 yards to the house with 3:51 to go in the overtime period. 

In a game filled with unpredictable plays, Murray scrambled a total of 84.9 yards on a successful two-point conversion and later hit A.J. Green in coverage for another to tie the game and force overtime. 

The loss puts Las Vegas at 0-2 in a tough AFC West division while the Cardinals moved to 1-1 in an even NFC West following a rough defeat last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. It also marked the Raiders’ largest blown lead in franchise history.

