Watch: Coco Gauff Writes Celtics-Heat Prediction on TV Camera at French Open

Coco Gauff advanced in the 2022 French Open on Sunday.
And she's hoping the Miami Heat are able to do the same thing in the NBA playoffs.
The 18-year-old American took down Elise Mertens of Belgium in straight sets to reach the French Open quarterfinals for a second straight year. Following the victory, Gauff made her way over to a TV camera to write down her prediction for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Gauff, who hails from Delray Beach in South Florida, is pulling for the Heat to beat the Boston Celtics in Sunday night's series-deciding Game 7.
Up next for the 18th-seeded Gauff at Roland-Garros is a matchup against a fellow Florida native, as she'll face Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals. Stephens, 29, won the 2017 U.S. Open and was the 2018 French Open runner-up.
With the Game 1 of the NBA Finals set for Thursday and the women's singles final at the French Open set for Saturday, both Gauff and her favorite NBA team could be competing for a championship come next weekend.