WATCH: Flames' Rasmus Andersson Scores Improbable Short-Handed Goal Vs. Oilers

Scoring a short-handed goal is rare. Scoring on a shot from your own zone is nearly impossible. Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson checked both of those boxes on one play on Tuesday night.

With his team trailing the rival Edmonton Oilers 3-2 and the power-play nearing its conclusion, Andersson fired a shot across the ice and, well, you have to see what happened next:

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith appeared to lose sight of the puck when it was in the air, which allowed the costly goal score. The score was suddenly knotted at three apiece with just over nine minutes remaining and Edmonton's Rogers Place crowd was stunned.

The goal, while remarkable, didn't propel Calgary to victory. Edmonton's Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the go-ahead goal with 3:27 remaining in the third period, and Evander Kane added an empty-netter in the final seconds to seal the win.

With another victory, the Oilers now lead the series 3-1 in the Battle of Alberta. They have won three straight games in the series after allowing nine goals in Game 1.

Edmonton has a chance to clinch a spot in the Western Conference final as the series shifts to Calgary on Thursday night.