Watch Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams hit insane full-court shot

Ziaire Wiliams hit a deep three...like nearly 80 feet deep.

And an NBA basketball court is only 94 feet long, so you get the idea.

The Memphis Grizzlies forward banked in a near full-court heave at the end of the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Williams grabbed the defensive rebound, took one dribble and tossed up a shot from just outside the restricted area in the paint under the Phoenix basket, draining a 79-footer at the buzzer.

According to Basketball Reference, it was the first made basket from at least 75 feet out since 2007.

Williams' three capped a 9-0 run that brought the Grizzlies, who trailed by as many as 29, within 87-72 going into the fourth quarter. Memphis made it a one-possession game in the closing seconds but were unable to secure a loose ball as time expired.

Williams, the 10th pick in the 2021 draft, is shooting just 24.5 percent from three this season. He went 3-for-6 from deep against the Suns and matched his season high with 16 points.