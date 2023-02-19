nba

WATCH: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Go 1-On-1 in Awesome All-Star Moment

Tatum went on to win MVP of the game after a 55-point showing

By Justin Leger

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown stole the show in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

The Boston Celtics stars took center stage in the third quarter with a thrilling 1-on-1 matchup. Brown got the fun started and the two went on to battle for four consecutive possessions. Both Tatum and Brown earned bragging rights by drilling shots against one another.

Watch the highlights from their showdown below:

Celtics fans were treated to what certainly will go down as one of their favorite All-Star games of all-time. In addition to watching their two superstars go at it, they got to see Tatum make history and Brown lead Team LeBron with 35 points.

Tatum's 55 points (22-for-31 FG, 10-for-18 3-PT) marked th most in All-Star Game history. He added 10 rebounds and six assists for good measure and was awarded the Kobe Bryant Trophy for All-Star Game MVP.

Tatum and Team Giannis beat Brown and Team LeBron, 184-175.

The Celtics will return to action Thursday when they take on the Indiana Pacers.

