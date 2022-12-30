Watch Leicester City's Wout Faes Score Two Own Goals Vs. Liverpool

Wout Faes has just become Liverpool fans’ favorite player – and he doesn’t play for them.

The Leicester City center back was at fault for two own goals in a span of seven minutes that turned the Foxes’ early 1-0 lead into a 2-1 deficit at halftime.

After Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall opened the scoring at Anfield in the fourth minute, Faes’ first own goal came in the 38th.

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a low out-swinging cross from the right flank to the penalty box that goalkeeper Danny Ward rushed out to secure. However, Faes got in the way to clear it, but his attempt saw the ball loop over everyone’s heads and into the left far post.

If that wasn’t unfortunate enough, lightning struck twice. The 24-year-old Belgian found himself with another own goal in the 45th minute right before halftime.

Darwin Núñez made his usual threatening run with the ball towards the left channel and dinked the ball over Ward, who had rushed out in an attempt to appear big before Núñez’s shot.

The shot came off the right far post, but Faes fell right in front of the ball’s path and watched himself put it in.

Faes’ misfortunes saw him become the first player to score two own goals in a single Premier League match since Jonathan Walters, who did so for Stoke City against Chelsea in 2013, according to Sky Sports.

He had just joined the club over the summer from Ligue 1 side Stade Reims for a transfer fee worth 17 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

At this rate, maybe manager Brendan Rodgers changes Faes’ position to striker as Leicester looks to equalize in the second half.