WATCH: Lionel Messi Scores Long-distance Chip vs. Honduras

Messi netted a brace against Honduras on Friday

By Sanjesh Singh

The list of superlatives left to describe Lionel Messi is practically blank.

In an international friendly against Honduras on Friday, Messi scored on a first-touch long-distance chip shot from outside the box in the 69th minute.

Honduran goalkeeper Luis López made the mistake of coming too far off his line, and the Argentine football icon made him pay with a powerful-yet-precise finish off a loose ball to make it 3-0. 

Argentina would go on to win by the same score after 90 minutes, even though Messi came inches close to making it 4-0 with an outrageous effort in the 85th minute.

Messi finished the game with a brace as he scored a penalty in extra time right before the first half, comfortably slotting it home in the right corner that sent López the wrong way. 

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez had opened the scoring for Argentina in the 16th minute.

Next up for La Albiceleste is another friendly against Jamaica on Tuesday, Sept. 27. 

