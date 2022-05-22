WATCH: Mario Balotelli Scores Ridiculous Rabona During Five-Goal Game

Mario Balotelli still has it.

The 31-year-old striker put on a dazzling show as Adana Demirspor dominated Göztepe 7-0 in the Turkish Süper Lig on Sunday.

Balotelli accounted for five of those goals, scoring in the 33rd, 36th, 44th, 61st and 70th minutes.

Among his barrage of goals was this ridiculous rabona finish that included a whopping seven stepovers before turning to his left for the final touch:

Mario Balotelli scored ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ today



Come for the stepovers😵‍💫

Stay for the rabona 😎@AdsKulubu | #Puskas pic.twitter.com/rgWtMvELQN — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 22, 2022

The Italian striker finished the 2021-22 campaign with 18 goals and four assists in 31 appearances, as Adana Demirspor finished the season in ninth place after 38 games.

This was his first season with the Turkish side. Balotelli’s 16-year senior career includes tenures with Inter Milan, Manchester City, A.C. Milan, Liverpool and the Italian national team.