Watch Maryland's Mike Locksley Get Mayo Bath for Winning Duke's Mayo Bowl

Watch Maryland's Mike Locksley get mayo bath after beating NC State

Winning the Duke's Mayo Bowl comes with an odd -- and messy -- celebration.

After Maryland defeated No. 25 NC State 16-12 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley didn't get the typical Gatorade or water bath for the bowl game victory.

Rather, he was doused in ... mayonnaise.

The head coach of the Mayoland Terrapins has been mayoed



This is everything pic.twitter.com/PsuAhsueXZ — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 30, 2022

After removing his big hat, Locksley got hit with even more mayo.

Locksley isn't the first coach to be on the receiving end of a mayo bath. Last year, South Carolina's Shane Beamer agreed to the same treatment after beating North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

SHANE BEAMER MAYO BATH 😂 pic.twitter.com/9DasA0brlw — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 30, 2021

In their fourth season under Locksley, the Terrapins reached the eight-win mark (8-5) for the first time since 2010. They also won consecutive bowl games for the first time since 2002-03.