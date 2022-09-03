WATCH: MLS Player Hits Fan After Kicking Ball Into Stands, Sent Off

New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood was sent off in Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Union after kicking a ball into the stands, seemingly out of frustration, that hit a fan in the process.

Dru Yearwood of New York Red Bulls kicks the ball into the stands in frustration and it hits two #rbny fans. He goes into the stands to apologize but it's not accepted, and he's then sent off. pic.twitter.com/DtmFOxirbV — James Nalton (@JDNalton) September 4, 2022

In second-half stoppage time down 2-0 to Union, Yearwood was called for a foul that occurred right on the sideline, which led to him booting the ball into the stands.

Yearwood went up into the stands to try to apologize to the fan, but he was met by a fan wearing a Red Bulls jersey who gestured to him to walk away and not apologize. The fan also appeared to throw their scarf on Yearwood’s head during the moment.

A red card has been issued to Dru Yearwood. — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) September 4, 2022

The referee gave the 22-year-old midfielder a yellow card for the initial foul and a yellow for sending the ball into the audience, which resulted in a red-card send off.

Yearwood, who came up through Southend United and Arsenal’s youth academy in England, will likely miss the next game on Sept. 10 against the New England Revolution.