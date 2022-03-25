Watch No. 5 Houston Upset No. 1 Arizona in Sweet 16

The Arizona Wildcats are now the third No. 1 seed to fall out early from the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Arizona never led against No. 5 Houston in the Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday night, falling 72-60.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Houston’s elite defense set the tone early. Arizona couldn’t generate quality looks while the Cougars took a quick 14-4 lead.

Arizona had to fight extra hard to earn a good opportunity to score, but even when something opened up, Houston’s defense made incredible plays to keep the momentum.

Arizona’s 7-foot-1 junior center Christian Koloko helped establish some authority down low, making it a 37-35 score early in the second half.

But that’s the closest Arizona got to taking the lead.

Jamal Shead and Kyler Edwards kept making big shot after big shot and pushed Houston’s lead to 12 at 59-47 with 7:46 remaining, which was the largest lead in the game.

Big three for @UHCougarMBK and they're up by 10!



Houston led for the ENTIRE game 🤯 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/CEljb0PNBO — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2022

The Wildcats fought back and got within six after a Dalen Terry layup with 2:10 left to play, but Houston kept its composure and held on to win.

Arizona last made the tournament in 2018 as the No. 4 seed. This year’s squad had high hopes, but that is now no longer the case. Terry led the group with 17 points on 6 of 9 shooting, but Bennedict Mathurin, a potential lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, shot 4 of 14 overall for 15 points.

The Wildcats join Gonzaga, which lost earlier Thursday to No. 4 Arkansas, and Baylor, which fell to No. 8 UNC in Round 2, as No. 1 seeds that have been bounced from this year's Big Dance. Kansas, which faces No. 4 Providence on Friday, is the last No. 1 seed standing.

Shead and Edwards led Houston in points with their clutch baskets down the stretch. Shead posted 21 points as he shot 2 of 5 from deep and 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. Edwards had 19 points on 5 of 9 3-point shooting.

Houston now moves on to face No. 2 Villanova in the Elite Eight on Saturday. Houston made the Final Four last season as a No. 2 seed and still has a shot at getting there again this year.