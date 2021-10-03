Tom Brady

Watch Patriots Fans Greet Tom Brady With Loud Ovation During Warmups

By Nick Goss

Watch Patriots fans greet Tom Brady with loud ovation during warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

New England Patriots fans gave Tom Brady a very warm welcome Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ran onto the Gillette Stadium field for warmups ahead of the Week 4 game.

Fans broke out into a "Brady! Brady!" chant as well.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Tom Brady 1 hour ago

Roundup of Tom Brady-Related Signs From Patriots Fans at Gillette Stadium

Boston Red Sox 1 hour ago

Red Sox to Host Yankees in Wild Card Game After Beating Nats in Regular Season Finale

Check out the scene in the videos below:

Brady also embraced with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, too.

It's going to be a very emotional night in New England as Brady makes his much-anticipated return to Foxboro for the first time since he left the Patriots to join the Bucs as a free agent in 2020.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC10 Boston.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tom BradyNew England PatriotsGillette StadiumTampa Bay Buccaneers
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us