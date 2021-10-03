Watch Patriots fans greet Tom Brady with loud ovation during warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
New England Patriots fans gave Tom Brady a very warm welcome Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ran onto the Gillette Stadium field for warmups ahead of the Week 4 game.
Fans broke out into a "Brady! Brady!" chant as well.
Check out the scene in the videos below:
Brady also embraced with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, too.
It's going to be a very emotional night in New England as Brady makes his much-anticipated return to Foxboro for the first time since he left the Patriots to join the Bucs as a free agent in 2020.
Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC10 Boston.