WATCH: Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton scores first TD of preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has impressed in training camp so far, and he's carried that success into the team's first preseason game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Thornton scored the Patriots' first touchdown by fighting through contact (including a defensive holding penalty) against New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson in the end zone, creating separation and hauling in a pass from backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.

The score gave New England a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check out Thornton's touchdown in the video below:

Thornton isn't just a speedster -- he runs routes pretty well, too, and we saw that on his touchdown reception.

Most of the Patriots' offensive starters, including quarterback Mac Jones, are not playing in the preseason opener. However, the Giants did play many of their starters in the first quarter, and one of them is Robinson.