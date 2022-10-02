WATCH: Saints' Will Lutz misses 61-yard field goal in heartbreaking loss to Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL heard it was derby week in England and took note as the Vikings beat the Saints 25-28 in a thrilling Sunday morning matchup.

Saints kicker Wil Lutz missed a potentially game-tying, 61-yard field goal with time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

It hit the upright AND crossbar. VIKINGS WIN VIKINGS WIN. #MINvsNO pic.twitter.com/MfDpg7PRm1 — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

The 27-year-old seemed to put the team on his back down the stretch, but couldn’t seal the deal as his attempt hit the left upright before getting a bad bounce on the crossbar.

Lutz’s first attempt of the day came with just under two minutes remaining. Down three, Lutz stepped up and drilled a 60-yarder to tie things up at 25 apiece.

The Vikings quickly responded with a 47-yard field goal of their own, reclaiming the lead with 24 seconds left.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton -- filling in for Jameis Winston who is battling a slew of injuries -- quickly found receiver Chris Olave for a 32-yard reception that brought the Saints over the mid-field stripe. However, momentum quickly stalled for New Orleans with back-to-back incompletions by Dalton.

Enter Lutz.

Lutz’s 60-yard field goal is now the longest of the season, eclipsing Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, who drilled a franchise-record 59-yard field goal earlier this season. It was also the longest of his six-year career and the first time since 2019 that he’s exceeded 53 yards.

“Frustrating way to end that game. We had our chances,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen said postgame. “Thought our guys battled back in the second half. Thought we made too many mistakes in the first half and that put us behind.”

While New Orleans certainly would have loved to leave London with a win, Allen and Lutz will have to settle for just one entry in the record book.