Watch: Tennessee Fans Carry Goalpost Out of Stadium After Beating Alabama

Watch: Tennessee fans carry goalpost out of stadium after Alabama win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Neyland Stadium is going to need a new goalpost.

After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Vols fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.

A large group of Tennessee fans tore down the goalpost that kicker Chase McGrath hit the game-winning 40-yard field goal through. The goalpost was then carried off the field and out of the stadium by Vols fans.

WOW! A goalpost tear down by the Tennessee fans. When you haven’t beaten Alabama since 2006, go for it.



pic.twitter.com/7UbFKiQRJD — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 15, 2022

Tennessee fans are carrying the goalpost out of the stadium. 😂 pic.twitter.com/1CkAEFYcEm — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 16, 2022

They're taking the goal post out of the stadium 😅 pic.twitter.com/uIn8SdFz7t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 16, 2022

Goal posts making their way down Cumberland pic.twitter.com/FrSTD8kg65 — Kevin Bridge (@kevinlbridge) October 16, 2022

The fans didn't maintain possession of the goalpost for long, though.

Less than two hours after the Vols' win, they brought it to the Tennessee River and threw it into the water.

Just the start of what's sure to be a wild night in Knoxville.