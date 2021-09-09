WATCH: Tom Brady stars in new Subway commercial during NFL season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is bread even a part of the TB12 Method?

No matter, as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady debuted a new ad for "Freshly Baked Fragrance" during Thursday night's NFL season kickoff between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

Brady's latest Subway ad, for an "irresistible" fragrance, "Bready," was anything but your typical fast food ad.

A voice even notes to Brady at the end of the commercial, "you don't even eat bread."

Nobody ever said that commercials had to make sense.