US Open Tennis

Watch Venus Williams Greet Knicks' Toppin, Quickley at US Open

The two Knicks attended the U.S. Open to watch Serena Williams compete in the fourth round

By Julia Elbaba

Scroll down to watch video

Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley
USA TODAY

What do Venus Williams, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley have in common?

Well, they know how to entertain a packed New York crowd and love supporting tennis legend Serena Williams.

Upon arriving to the U.S. Open, the trio shook hands before heading into Arthur Ashe Stadium to catch the 23-time Grand Slam Champion take on the third round.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Toppin, 24, has been a forward for the Knicks since 2020 when he was drafted by the franchise in the first round. This year, he became the NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion.

Quickley, 23, was also drafted in 2020 and has been playing with the Knicks as a guard since. In 2021, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

The three are watching Williams take on Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic for a spot in the U.S. Open fourth round.

This article tagged under:

US Open Tennis
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us