Watch: Wide-open Mike Evans drops potential touchdown from Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nothing is going right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense – even their best players.

Tom Brady and Co. had a chance to turn that around early in their Week 7 contest against the Carolina Panthers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion dropped back in the opening minutes and heaved a pass for star receiver Mike Evans, who was well past the Carolina defense.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Evans practically had a touchdown in his hands … and then he let it slip.

Check out the head-scratching drop below:

Evans has 30 receiving touchdowns since Brady arrived in Tampa Bay, and he most certainly could have hauled in No. 31 right there.

The Bucs had to settle for a punt on their opening drive and the game remained scoreless until the Panthers scored a touchdown with 29 seconds left in the first half. It was the eighth straight time Tampa Bay had failed to score a first-quarter touchdown, marking the longest such streak of Brady’s career.

If the offensive struggles keep up, it might be time to lock away the tablets.