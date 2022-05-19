What are the highest-scoring games in NHL playoff history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Throughout NHL playoff history, there have been some high-scoring affairs on the ice.

Wednesday’s Game 1 matchup between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers in the second round became tied for the fifth-highest scoring game in NHL playoff history. The Flames won 9-6, with Matthew Tkachuk’s hat-trick leading the way.

Which other games have seen similar scoring outbursts? Here are the highest-scoring games in NHL playoff history:

1. Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers - 18

Los Angeles beat Edmonton 10-8 in Game 1 of the division semifinals on April 7, 1982 to secure the top spot on this list.

2. Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Pirates - 17

Pittsburgh defeated Philadelphia 10-7 in Game 5 of the division finals on April 25, 1989.

T-3. Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers - 16

History often repeats itself. This time, however, Edmonton was on the victorious side. The Oilers thrashed Los Angeles 13-3 in Game 2 of the division semifinals on April 8, 1987.

T-3. Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings - 16

The same now applies for Los Angeles. The Kings drubbed the Flames 12-4 in Game 4 of the division semifinals on April 10, 1990.

T-5. Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens - 15

The Blackhawks scraped by the Oilers 8-7 in Game 5 of the 1973 Stanley Cup Final.

T-5. Minnesota North Stars at Boston Bruins - 15

The North Stars beat the Bruins 9-6 in the preliminary round of the 1981 NHL Playoffs.

T-5. Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers - 15

Edmonton secured a 10-5 win over Chicago in Game 5 of the conference finals in 1985.

T-5. Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings - 15

Los Angeles defeated Calgary 9-6 in Game 6 of the conference finals in 1993.

T-5. Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames - 15

As aforementioned, Edmonton’s and Calgary’s Game 1 contest in the second round of the 2022 playoffs became the newest addition to this list. Calgary won 9-6.

Four games in NHL playoff history had 14 combined goals: Blackhawks at Bruins (1974), Detroit Red Wings at Blackhawks (1985), Oilers at Blackhawks (1985) and Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils (1988).