What can’t Patrick Mahomes do? His teammates offer a few answers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Patrick Mahomes can do it all on the football field.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns a Super Bowl trophy, a Super Bowl MVP and a league MVP (with a second one likely on the way later this week). He has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in all five seasons as a starter and has his team on the verge of a second title in four years.

He can make throws that never seemed possible. He can run when he needs to. Most importantly, he wins games at the highest level.

The list of things he is great at is practically endless. So, what can’t Mahomes do?

At Super Bowl LVII Opening Night, Mahomes’ teammates had a tough time coming up with an answer.

“Everything I’ve seen him do, he’s really good at,” Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend said.

“I haven’t seen anything yet, so I’m still looking for something to say about that,” center Creed Humphrey said.

In linebacker Darius Harris’ eyes, Mahomes’ name says it all.

“You can’t really say anything bad with him,” Harris said. “I mean, that’s Pat Mahomes.”

Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis was at such a loss for words after being asked what Mahomes was bad at that he couldn’t even speak.

Only a few Kansas City players were able to think of anything Mahomes could improve on, though their critiques had nothing to do with his top sport.

“I feel like his golf game is not as good as it could be,” Chad Henne, Mahomes’ backup, said.

“I think I might get him in cornhole, though,” defensive tackle Danny Shelton said. “So he might be bad at that.”

Henne has a point when it comes to golf. Mahomes teamed up with Josh Allen for his debut in The Match last June but fell to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

As for Shelton’s assessment, Mahomes’ underhand passes on the field could definitely translate to cornhole.