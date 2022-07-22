What Cooperstown Is Like Ahead of David Ortiz' Hall of Fame Ceremony

It's not hard to find fans of David Ortiz in Cooperstown, New York, this weekend, when the Red Sox legend will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The slugger who helped break the 86-year Curse of the Bambino and bring a World Series win back to Boston brought people from all over, even an usher from Fenway Park.

The Hall has already set up an exhibit showing off Big Papi's rings:

Surprise, surprise, the Red Sox fans in Cooperstown this weekend had nothing but love for Big Papi.

"Greatest clutch player of all time," said Marshall Nolan from Manchester, New Hampshire. "He made me very happy every time he got the bat."

A lot of people we met in town were there for the first time, all because of Big Papi. Not all are from Boston — we found a New Yorker who roots for the Red Sox. All of them say they can’t wait to hear his speech and watch him get inducted.

"We love Ortiz! Big Papi for mayor! For President!" shouted a group of women in from the North Shore on Main Street.

Only 1% of major league ballplayers get the honor of being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Ortiz is only the fourth Dominican player to be hallowed in Cooperstown.

Only 1,750 people live in the town year-round, but thousands will hit Main Street by Sunday.