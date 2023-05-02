What Horses Are in the 2023 Kentucky Derby? Post Positions, Jockeys, More

Will magic strike again in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
Though Rich Strike won’t be competing after becoming one of the best stories in sports in 2022, 20 horses are in pole position to win the event in 2023, which will kick start the Triple Crown.
Forte, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire are among the top names to keep an eye on when the race gets underway in Louisville this Saturday, but they’ll certainly face competition to make history.
Here are the 20 races competing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby along with their post positions and jockeys:
What horses are competing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
Here is the list of the 20 horses set to run on Saturday:
- Hit Show
- Verifying
- Two Phil’s
- Confidence Game
- Tapit Trice
- Kingsbarns
- Reincarnate
- Mage
- Skinner
- Practical Move
- Disarm
- Jace’s Road
- Sun Thunder
- Angel of Empire
- Forte
- Raise Cain
- Derma Sotogake
- Rocket Can
- Lord Miles
- Continuar
What are the post positions for the horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
Here are the post positions for each horse on Saturday:
Who are the jockeys for the horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
Here are the jockey’s for all 20 horses running on Saturday:
- Hit Show: Manny Franco
- Verifying: Tyler Gaffalione
- Two Phil’s: Jareth Loveberry
- Confidence Game: James Graham
- Tapit Trice: Luis Saez
- Kingsbarns: Jose L. Ortiz
- Reincarnate: John R. Velazquez
- Mage: Javier Castellano
- Skinner: Juan J. Hernandez
- Practical Move: Ramon A. Vazquez
- Disarm: Joel Rosario
- Jace’s Road: Florent Geroux
- Sun Thunder: Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
- Angel of Empire: Flavien Prat
- Forte: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
- Raise Cain: Gerardo Corrales
- Derma Sotogake (Japan): Christophe Lemaire
- Rocket Can: Junior Alvarado
- Lord Miles: Paco Lopez
- Continuar (Japan): Ryusei Sakai
When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
The main event on Saturday, May 6 is slated for 6:57 p.m. ET. It is the most exciting two minutes in sports.
NBC will begin its Derby Day broadcast at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday with coverage of the early races leading up to the Triple Crown race. Derby Day coverage can also be viewed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
The full Derby Day schedule is available here.