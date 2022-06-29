Wimbledon

What is the Longest Tennis Match in Grand Slam History?

When it comes to the length of tennis matches, Wimbledon dominates with flying colors

John Isner
Getty Images

Tennis action is heating up as we are in the midst of Wimbledon's 135th edition on the All England Club’s iconic grass courts.

When it comes to the length of tennis matches, Wimbledon holds the gold. 

The longest match in Grand Slam history occurred at Wimbledon, making it also the longest match in tennis history. 

In 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut played the historical match on Court 18 at Wimbledon. It lasted 11 hours and five minutes, and spanned over three days. The match held a final score of 6–4, 3–6, 6–7 (7–9), 7–6 (7–3), 70–68 for a total of 183 games.

It's important to note that this game took place before the tournament's rules changed. Now, if it's tied at 6-6 in the final set, a first-to-10 tiebreaker is played. You must win by two points, rather than two games.

Regardless, there was simply nothing like the Isner-Mahut match. But now we’re back at the All England Club yearning for some more history to be made.

This year, we’ve already seen 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams bumped out by France’s Harmony Tan. Not to mention Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeating No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz, who was actually one of the favorites to win the entire event. 

With over a week left of play, there is still so much to be seen on the iconic London grass courts, maybe even more lengthy faceoffs. 

