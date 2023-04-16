What is the record for most points scored in an NBA playoff game debut?

What is the record for most points scored in an NBA playoff debut? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

De’Aaron Fox has announced himself to the world.

The No. 3-seeded Sacramento Kings hosted the No. 6-seeded Golden State Warriors on Saturday in Game 1 of their 2022-23 NBA Playoffs series, with the home team edging the defending champions 126-123.

Despite Stephen Curry dropping 30 points and combining with Klay Thompson to drain 11 3-pointers, along with 17 apiece off the bench from Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, the star of the show resided on the opposite side.

Fox turned in 38 points on 13-for-27 shooting overall, 4-for-8 from deep and 8-for-12 from the foul line to go with five assists and three steals, simultaneously activating “Fourth-Quarter Fox” mode.

His performance made history as one of the top-scoring playoff debuts all-time in the NBA on the same day Sacramento officially ended its 16-year postseason drought. Malik Monk’s 32 points off the bench were just as vital, but he just missed the cut.

Here’s a look at the most points scored by a player in their NBA playoff debut:

Fox narrowly finished first, but someone in 2020 outdid him by four points: Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks star holds the record for the most points scored in an NBA playoff game debut with 42, which came against the Los Angeles Clippers on Aug. 17, 2020.

Let’s look at the other highest outings:

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: 42 points vs. Los Angeles Clippers on Aug. 17, 2020

T-2. John Williamson, New Jersey Nets: 38 points vs. Philadelphia 76ers on April 11, 1979*

T-2. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings: 38 points vs. Golden State Warriors on April 15, 2023

4. George Mikan, Los Angeles Lakers : 37 points vs. Chicago Stags on March 23, 1949

T-5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks: 36 points vs. Philadelphia 76ers on March 25, 1970

T-5. Gary Brokaw, Milwaukee Bucks: 36 points vs. Detroit Pistons on April 13, 1976

T-5. Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers: 36 points vs. Boston Celtics on April 17, 1977*

T-5. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls : 36 points vs. Boston Celtics on April 18, 2009

* Williamson and Erving played in the ABA playoffs prior to their NBA postseason debut