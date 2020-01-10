What Kind of Punishment Could Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Receive in Sign-Stealing Case?

If the MLB investigation of the Red Sox video sign-stealing accusation turns out to implicate manager Alex Cora, who is also a central figure in the Houston Astros' alleged video chicanery when he was their bench coach, what should the punishment be?

That's the question posed on "Arbella Early Edition" and radio hosts Lou Merloni of WEEI and Marc "The Beetle" Bertrand of 98.5 The Sports Hub weighed in.

"I don't think the 50-game [suspension] number is insane," said Bertrand, noting that PED offenders used to get that for a first-time offense. Now, it's 80 games.

Said Merloni, a former Red Sox infielder: "Fifty to me is a bit much. To me, it'd be [a suspension that covers] April [and March; the season begins March 26]. That would be the extreme. Managers aren't making 30 million a year. You take a sixth of their pay and say you're not going to get paid...I think that'd be the harshest one."

