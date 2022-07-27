What’s the payout for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series winners? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The third leg of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series will be held in the Garden State at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend.

Payouts are a huge component of the divisive golf series, with players opting to be free from PGA membership to join the new, cash-flush league.

Let’s look at how the purse breaks down for this upcoming event in New Jersey.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

How much can the LIV Golf winner make at Bedminster?

The 48-player field will be competing for the top prize of $4 million that goes to the golfer in first place after the three-day tournament.

How much money can other players make at Bedminster?

After first place’s $4 million cut, the tournament runner-up at Bedminster will earn $2,125,000 million. Third place nets $1.5 million.

All 48 LIV golfers will win a minimum of $120,000 for participating in the event at Trump National Golf Club.

This greatly differs from the payouts of the 2022 Open Championship, where the winner Cameron Smith earned $2.5 million, second-place Cameron Young won $1.455 million and third-place Rory McIlroy won $933,000.

How much money will each tournament of the LIV Golf Invitational Series distribute?

The LIV Golf Invitational Series includes eight events spread across 2022, 10 in 2023 and 14 in 2024 and 2025.

Players are competing for $225 million over the span of the eight events in 2022.

Out of the eight events in 2022, seven of them will have a purse of $25 million and one will have a purse of $50 million, which will be the Miami finale.

Who won the first LIV Golf event and how much did they make?

The first tournament of the LIV Golf Invitational Series took place at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead, England. 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel came in first-place, winning $4 million for the three-round, 54-hole event.

Who won LIV Golf Portland and how much did they make?

The second event of the series was held at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland – the first LIV golf event held in the United States. Branden Grace clinched the first-place title, winning $4 million.

How much did other players make at the two previous LIV events?

In Portland, winner Grace took home $4 million, while Carlos Ortiz, who came in second-place, earned $2.125 million.

Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson tied for third-place and earned $1.5 million and Louis Oosthuizen came in fifth-place and earned $975,000.

What is the LIV Golf Tour minimum payout?

Each of the 48 players win at least $120,000 per tournament.

How much money did LIV golfers make at the 2022 Open Championship?

The 2022 Open Championship set a record with its purse amount this year – $14 million. However, it was still less than the LIV series.

The top LIV finishers included Dustin Johnson, who came in first for LIV and tied for sixth overall, Bryson DeChambeau, who came in second for LIV and tied for eighth overall, and Abraham Ancer and Sadom Kaewkanjana, tied at third for LIV and tied for 11th overall.

Johnson earned $469,500, DeChambeau earned $325,667, while Ancer and Kaewkanjana earned $231,000.

When is the next LIV Golf tournament?

The next tournament in the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be held at Greater Boston in Boston, Mass. It will run from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4.

Free streams will be available on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook.