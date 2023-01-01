When is TCU vs. Georgia? What to know about the national championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 College Football Playoff national championship is set.

On one side are the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs, who stunned the previously-unbeaten No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. After beginning the season unranked, TCU is just one win away from its first national title since 1938.

To end that drought, though, the Horned Frogs will have to take down yet another undefeated squad.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs just barely kept their perfect season and title defense alive with a dramatic 42-41 win over the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and scored a game-winning touchdown in the final minute, while the Buckeyes missed a potential game-winning field goal in the final seconds. Now, Georgia is just one victory away from becoming the first repeat champion in the CFP era.

So will the Bulldogs hoist the national title once again? Or will the Horned Frogs pull off another stunner?

Here’s what to know about the 2023 national championship.

Where is the TCU vs. Georgia national championship?

SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, in Inglewood, California, is the site of this year’s title game.

When is the TCU vs. Georgia national championship?

The national championship will take place Monday, Jan. 9.

What time is the TCU vs. Georgia national championship?

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET

What TV channel is the TCU vs. Georgia national championship on?

ESPN will broadcast TCU-Georgia.

How to stream the TCU vs. Georgia national championship

The title game will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Who is favored to win the TCU vs. Georgia national championship?

Georgia opened as a big 13.5-point favorite over TCU, according to our partner, PointsBet.

