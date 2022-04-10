When Will Tiger Woods Play Next? Golfer Commits to The Open Championship

Tiger Woods plans to play in The Open Championship in July originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What's next for Tiger Woods?

After completing his final round at The Masters, Woods said he plans to play at The Open Championship at St Andrews this July.

Tiger Woods confirms that he WILL play at The Open in July, but is unsure if he'll take part in the PGA Championship in May ⛳ pic.twitter.com/jabpP9XxOq — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 10, 2022

The 46-year-old Woods stated that he is unsure if he'll be able to play at the PGA Championship in May, but he will be competing in The Open.

Woods returned to professional golf at The Masters, just under 14 months after a gruesome car accident that left him with multiple significant injuries. He shot a -1 in the first round and finished the tournament at +13 after making the cut, good for 47th place.

Since suffering the injuries in the car crash, Woods has said that he only plans to play in big events -- and he'll never return to a full-time schedule. He has three career victories at The Open (2000, 2005, 2006), including two at St Andrews (2000, 2005).