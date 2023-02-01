When Will Tom Brady Begin With FOX? Network Reportedly Had ‘No Idea' QB Was Retiring

Report: Tom Brady's future bosses had 'no idea' QB was retiring originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As one career ends, another begins. Just maybe not right away.

Tom Brady announced his (final) retirement from NFL football on Wednesday, which opens the door for the 45-year-old to begin his second career as a broadcaster for FOX Sports.

FOX executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced last May that Brady will join the network as its lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career," so it appears Brady's 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX will kick in very soon.

But just how soon? Will we see Brady as part of FOX's broadcast coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII? Apparently not, as the retired quarterback "is not part of the network's plans for Super Bowl coverage," TMZ Sports reported Wednesday.

In fact, Brady's retirement announcement Wednesday morning apparently caught FOX Sports off-guard.

"Our Brady sources tell us the announcement was equally surprising to FOX Sports ... who had no idea Brady was going to call it a career this morning," TMZ Sports reported.

Brady's announcement did appear to come out of the blue; many assumed Brady would return for a 24th NFL season, with most speculation centered around where the seven-time Super Bowl champion would land in 2023, not if he'd continue playing.

Instead, Brady appears ready to ride off into the sunset and into the broadcast booth. Based on TMZ Sports' report, however, it sounds like FOX Sports wasn't prepared to have Brady on-air this postseason, so we may have to wait until the fall of 2023 for the official launch of Brady's broadcast career.

Considering Brady's history with the Eagles in the Super Bowl, that might be the best for all parties involved.