White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week.

Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.

Here is Hendriks’ full message:

“As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife and my family. It is in that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the last few days, and do so on my own terms.

“Recently, I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hearing the word ‘cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace this fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.

“My treatment begins tomorrow, and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible. I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this.”

White Sox GM Rick Hahn says that the team is “optimistic” that Hendriks will pitch “as soon as viable” for the Sox, and he doesn’t expect updates on his condition prior to the start of the season.

“Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player. I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months,” Hahn said in a statement.

“Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy.

“We do not expect to have any updates on Liam’s playing status prior to Opening Day at the very earliest,” he added.

In two seasons with the White Sox, Hendriks has posted a 12-7 record and a 2.66 ERA, with 75 saves for the South Siders.

He was named to the American League All-Star roster in each of the last two seasons and finished in the top-10 in Cy Young voting in 2021.

