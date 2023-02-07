Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the tail-end of your career after winning a Super Bowl with your team could be one of the greatest feelings as an NFL player.
Just ask now-45-year-old Tom Brady – he knew a thing or two about balling out as a signal caller late in his career.
Super Bowl LVII will be a bit different. In just a few days, we will be seeing 24-year-old Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles take on 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Hurts, the 2020 second-round pick will become one of the youngest quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl and could become the fourth-youngest QB to win the prestigious title.
Ahead of the iconic Eagles-Chiefs showdown, let’s take a look at the quarterbacks that dominated the game later in their careers:
Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?
Sports
Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more
It’s no surprise that Tom Brady is the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Here is how old he was and some of the other greats that pulled off a similar feat.
1. Tom Brady
In 2021, 43-year-old (188 days) Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs.
2. Tom Brady
In 2019, 41-year-old (184 days) Brady led the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams.
3. Peyton Manning
In 2016, 39-year-old (320 days) Manning led the Denver Broncos over the Carolina Panthers.
4. Earl Morrall
In 1974, 39-year-old (241 days) Morrall led the Miami Dolphins over the Minnesota Vikings.
5. Tom Brady
In 2017, 39-year-old (186 days) Brady led the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons.
6. Mark Brunell
In 2010, 39-year-old (143 days) Brunell led the New Orleans Saints over the Indianapolis Colts.
7. Babe Parilli
In 1969, 38-year-old Parilli (250 days) led the New York Jets over the Baltimore Colts.
8. Earl Morrall
In 1973, 38-year-old (242 days) Morrall led the Miami Dolphins over the Washington Redskins.
9. John Elway
In 1999, 38-year-old (217 days) Elway led the Denver Broncos over the Atlanta Falcons.
10. Johnny Unitas
In 1971, 37-year-old (255 days) Unitas led the Baltimore Colts over the Dallas Cowboys.