Who Could Replace Alex Cora If Red Sox Manager Is Suspended or Fired?

It's looking increasingly likely the Boston Red Sox will need a new manager in 2020.

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane fired general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them one year each for their role in a 2017 sign-stealing operation.

Former Astros bench coach Alex Cora reportedly is expected to receive a harsher penalty, as he played a central role in Houston's operation and also is under investigation for his involvement in a 2018 sign-stealing scandal with the Boston Red Sox.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

That means Cora likely will be either suspended or fired before the 2020 season begins, leaving the Red Sox without a manager.

So, who could replace him? Here's a look at some of the internal candidates who could take over for Cora this season:

Ron Roenicke, Red Sox bench coach

Roenicke is second in command to Cora and is the most qualified candidate to take his place. The 63-year-old has 20 years of major league coaching experience and spent five years as the Milwaukee Brewers' manager, compiling a .508 winning percentage in that span.

Roenicke is entering just his third year as Boston's bench coach but has worked with four different MLB teams (the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels included) is the only coach on staff with MLB managerial experience.

Jason Varitek, Red Sox special assistant to the general manager

A fan favorite during his 15-year tenure in Boston, the former Red Sox catcher would be the clear "people's choice" to replace Cora. He has zero managerial experience, but that didn't stop the New York Yankees from hiring Aaron Boone.

The question would be whether Varitek wants to leave his cushy gig as a general contributor in the Red Sox' front office.

Tim Hyers, Red Sox hitting coach

Hyers is entering his third season as Boston's hitting coach and has some MLB coaching experience; he came up in the Red Sox' system as an area scout from 2009 to 2012 and worked as the Los Angeles Dodgers' assistant hitting coach from 2016 to 2017 before returning to the Red Sox in 2018.

Dave Bush, Red Sox pitching coach

The Red Sox just hired Bush as their pitching coach in October after he finished his playing career, so it's unlikely they would promote him to manager. If Boston took this route, it would promote assistant pitching coach Kevin Walker to pitching coach.

Carlos Febles, Red Sox third base coach

Febles could be a dark horse candidate, considering he's been in the Red Sox' organization since 2007. He served as manager of the Single-A Salem Red Sox and Double-A Portland Sea Dogs before becoming Boston's third base coach in 2017.