Who is Angel Reese? LSU Star Wins Most Outstanding Player of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Angel Reese is taking home two pieces of hardware from the 2023 women's NCAA Tournament.

The LSU forward posted a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double as the No. 3 Tigers topped No. 2 Iowa in the National Championship game on Sunday, then was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Crown Her 👑 @Reese10Angel is your Most Outstanding Player pic.twitter.com/YvjANQ9s0y — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 2, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It marked a remarkable campaign for Reese after the junior transferred from Maryland following a two-year stint as a Terrapin.

RELATED: LSU's Angel Reese Does ‘You Can't See Me' Gesture to Iowa's Caitlin Clark

She logged career highs in every single major statistical category this season in an increased role (33.7 minutes per 35 games): 23.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.6 blocks and 52.7% field goal shooting on 15.7 attempts.

So, who is Angel Reese? Here's what to know about the new Most Outstanding Player:

Where is Angel Reese from?

Reese was born in Randallstown, Md., which is just outside Baltimore. She was born to parents Angel and Michael Reese.

How old is Angel Reese?

Reese is 20 years old. She was born on May 6, 2002.

How tall is Angel Reese?

Reese is 6-foot-3.

What was Angel Reese's high school ranking?

Reese was a five-star recruit and the No. 2 overall talent in the Class of 2020, per ESPN's ranking. She was No. 1 in her position. She also considered USC, Syracuse, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Her high school was Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Why did Angel Reese leave Maryland?

The Terrapins were a program close to home for Reese, but her decision to leave after two years involved multiple factors, such as an injury-riddled freshman year and an up-and-down sophomore campaign. Eleven days after Maryland lost in the Sweet 16 to Stanford last year, she entered the transfer portal.

“I wanted more for myself,” Reese said, via Lyndsey D'Arcangelo of Just Women's Sports. “I knew that I wanted to develop into that stretch-four player, so being able to do that and play under a coach that could help me get to that level — because I know I’m not gonna play the five at the next level. I know I’m not gonna be sitting down in the post. I mean, there are way bigger players than me in the WNBA, so I know that I would have to play that stretch-four position.”

LSU initially wasn't on her radar, but the combination of the environment, people, the school's support of its women's teams and coach Kim Mulkey's energy swayed her.

When is Angel Reese eligible for the WNBA draft?

Since Reese is a junior, she'll have to wait until next year -- 2024 -- to declare for the WNBA draft following her senior campaign.

Other notable names on track to go to the big leagues are Caitlin Clark (Iowa), Paige Bueckers (UConn) and Hailey Van Lith (Louisville), among others.