Get to Know USMNT Interim Manager Anthony Hudson

A new manager will brace the touchline for the United States men’s national team in January.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Anthony Hudson would take over as interim manager in lieu of Gregg Berhalter’s pending investigation.

Hudson will oversee the USMNT’s January international friendlies against Serbia and Colombia, the nation’s next two games until March.

Here’s what to know about Hudson ahead of January’s fixtures:

How old is Anthony Hudson?

Hudson is 41 years old. He was born on March 11, 1981.

Where is Anthony Hudson from?

Hudson was born in Seattle. His dad, Alan, had been playing with the Seattle Sounders from 1979-1983 with prior stints under Chelsea, Stoke City and Arsenal. Alan then returned to Chelsea with Anthony in the 1983-84 season, his second-to-last campaign before finishing it off with Stoke once again the following season.

Where did Anthony Hudson play soccer?

Hudson’s youth career started under West Ham of the English Premier League. He stayed under the team from 1997-2001, but was loaned to Luton Town.

After being released by the Hammers, Hudson signed a two-year deal with Dutch side NEC Nijmegen. But after six months, he asked to be released and returned to England in a non-playing capacity.

When did Anthony Hudson become a coach?

Hudson’s first managerial role came in 2008 with the Real Maryland Monarchs of the USL Premier Development League. At age 27, he was the youngest professional manager in the U.S. at the time.

Where has Anthony Hudson coached?

Here’s a year-by-year look at Hudson’s coaching tenures:

Real Maryland Monarchs: 2008-2010

Newport County: 2011

Bahrain U23: 2011-2014

Bahrain national team: 2013-14

New Zealand U23: 2014-2017

New Zealand national team: 2014-2017

Colorado Rapids: 2017-2019

United States U20: 2020-21

United States assistant: 2021-2022

United States interim: present

What is Anthony Hudson’s record as a manager?

Excluding his roles with the U.S., Hudson has managed 162 games with a win-draw-loss record of 47-41-74.

His least successful stint came with the Rapids in MLS, where the club went 8-10-28 in 46 games under his spell. It led to a win rate of 17.39%.

Does Anthony Hudson have any accolades as a manager?

Hudson’s biggest accolades as a manager came during his international roles. With Bahrain, he led the U23 team to the Gulf Cup of Nations title in 2013.

Then with the New Zealand senior team, he helped the squad lift the Oceania Football Confederation Nations Cup in 2016 and got them to the 2018 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoffs, where the team fell to Peru for a spot in Russia.