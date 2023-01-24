Who is favored to win Super Bowl 57? Odds say it’s anyone’s game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Lombardi Trophy is completely up for grabs.

Four teams are left in the NFL playoffs, and there’s a convincing case that each one could be the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs earned the top spot in their respective conferences with 14-3 records. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals came within a few points of winning a Super Bowl one year ago. Even after suffering a pair of major quarterback injuries, the San Francisco 49ers have yet to lose with rookie Brock Purdy under center.

Championship Sunday will see the 49ers head to Philadelphia and the Bengals back in Kansas City for two must-watch matchups. Oddsmakers have an idea of who will advance to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, but who will be crowned champion?

It’s anybody’s guess.

Let’s look at the staggeringly close Super Bowl odds for the four teams set to take the field on Sunday:

Who is the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII?

Technically, it’s the Eagles, but it’s a razor-thin margin between them and the rest of the field.

The Birds have +250 odds to win it all, according to our partner, PointsBet. The Chiefs and Bengals are then tied with +260 odds, while the 49ers are lurking at +325.

Who is favored to win each conference championship game?

Both conference championship games are seen as just about even matchups.

The Eagles are listed as 2.5-point favorites at home against the 49ers in the first game on Sunday, while the Bengals are two-point favorites over the Chiefs in the nightcap.

Why do the Bengals have the same Super Bowl odds as the Chiefs even though they are favored to win in Kansas City on Sunday? It could be a sign that sportsbooks are wary of the high ankle sprain Patrick Mahomes suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. If he and the Chiefs can make it through the AFC Championship Game, he will get two weeks to heal and prepare for an NFC opponent.

With such close odds in the conference championship games and futures, expect a close opening line for Super Bowl LVII late Sunday night, no matter the matchup.

