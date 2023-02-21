Who Is Favored to Win the MLS Cup in 2023? LAFC, Union Lead Pack

Can Union take home MLS Cup in 2023? Here's what oddsmakers say originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Major League Soccer is back.

The 2023 season is about to get underway on Saturday, Feb. 25, and 29 teams will be vying for the title.

In 2022, LAFC pulled off the double: They won the Supporters’ Shield for having the best regular-season record (21 wins, four draws and nine losses for 67 points) and beat Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup Final in a thrilling affair that was decided in a penalty shootout.

But which team is favored to hoist the title in 2023? Let’s take a look:

When does the 2023 MLS season start?

The 2023 MLS season begins on Saturday, Feb. 25. Nashville will host New York City FC in the first game of the day beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Who won the MLS Cup in 2022?

LAFC came back to beat the Philadelphia Union in a thrilling 3-3 contest that needed extra time and a penalty shootout to be decided. LAFC won the shootout 3-0.

Who is favored to win the MLS Cup in 2023?

The reigning champs are favored to repeat, despite the retirement of winger Gareth Bale. Here’s a look at every team’s odds in 2023, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

LAFC: +450

Philadelphia Union: +600

NYCFC: +700

Austin FC: +800

LA Galaxy: +900

Nashville SC: +900

CF Montreal: +1300

Seattle Sounders: +1400

New York Red Bulls: +1500

Inter Miami : +1800

FC Dallas : +1800

FC Cincinnati: +2000

Columbus Crew: +2500

Toronto FC: +2500

Sporting Kansas City: +2500

New England Revolution : +3000

Atlanta United: +3000

Minnesota United: +3300

Orlando City SC: +4000

Charlotte FC: +4000

Portland Timbers: +4000

Real Salt Lake: +5000

Colorado Rapids: +5000

D.C. United: +5000

Vancouver Whitecaps: +6000

Houston Dynamo: +7500

Chicago Fire : +7500

San Jose Earthquakes: +8000

St. Louis City: +8000

