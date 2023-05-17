Who’s playing in the PGA Championship? Full field for golf’s second major originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
It’s time for the second major of 2023.
The world’s best golfers will convene in Pittsford, N.Y. over the next few days as they battle for in the PGA Championship. As always, the winner will earn the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy.
There will be 156 golfers teeing off at Oak Hill Country Club, including 11 former PGA Championship winners and 17 LIV Golf players.
Here’s a full rundown of the 2023 PGA Championship field:
Who is in the 2023 PGA Championship field?
This is the full list of players competing in the tournament:
- Jon Rahm
- Scottie Scheffler
- Rory McIlroy
- Patrick Cantlay
- Xander Schauffele
- Max Homa
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Viktor Hovland
- Tony Finau
- Justin Thomas
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Young
- Collin Morikawa
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Sungjae Im
- Tom Kim
- Jason Day
- Kurt Kitayama
- Keegan Bradley
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Sahith Theegala
- Shane Lowry
- Russell Henley
- Joaquin Niemann
- Corey Conners
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Wyndham Clark
- Justin Rose
- Brian Harman
- Chris Kirk
- Si Woo Kim
- Harris English
- Adam Scott
- Seamus Power
- Sepp Straka
- Ryan Fox
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Abraham Ancer
- Brooks Koepka
- Taylor Moore
- Lucas Herbert
- Adrian Meronk
- Patrick Reed
- Matt Kuchar
- Rickie Fowler
- Keith Mitchell
- Aaron Wise
- Thomas Pieters
- J.T. Poston
- Denny McCarthy
- Mito Pereira
- Alexander Noren
- Adam Svensson
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Taylor Montgomery
- Kevin Kisner
- Min Woo Lee
- Talor Gooch
- Nick Taylor
- Harold Varner
- Victor Perez
- Scott Stallings
- Cameron Davis
- Brendon Todd
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Adam Hadwin
- Andrew Putnam
- Davis Riley
- J.J. Spaun
- Gary Woodland
- Hayden Buckley
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Emiliano Grillo
- Justin Suh
- Phil Mickelson
- Brandon Wu
- Dustin Johnson
- Davis Thompson
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Dean Burmester
- Ben Griffin
- Thomas Detry
- Adria Arnaus
- Maverick McNealy
- Trey Mullinax
- Adam Schenk
- Callum Shinkwin
- Adrian Otaegui
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Jordan L. Smith
- Thriston Lawrence
- Robert Macintyre
- Anirban Lahiri
- Kazuki Higa
- Danny Willett
- Ben Taylor
- Alex Smalley
- Yannik Paul
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joel Dahmen
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Chez Reavie
- Matt Wallace
- Stephan Jaeger
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- David Lingmerth
- Taylor Pendrith
- Eric Cole
- Mark Hubbard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Francesco Molinari
- Sam Stevens
- Beau Hossler
- Brendan Steele
- Lee Hodges
- Ockie Strydom
- Webb Simpson
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Hardy
- Steven Alker
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Padraig Harrington
- Sihwan Kim
- Shaun Micheel
- Jimmy Walker
- Y.E. Yang
- Alex Beach
- Anthony Cordes
- Ben Kern
- Braden Shattuck
- Chris French
- Chris Sanger
- Colin Inglis
- Gabe Reynolds
- Greg Koch
- J.J. Killeen
- Jeremy Wells
- Jesse Droemer
- John Somers
- Josh Speight
- Kenny Pigman
- Matt Cahill
- Michael Block
- Russell Grove
- Steve Holmes
- Wyatt Worthington
- David Micheluzzi
- Luke Donald
- Zach Johnson
PGA Championship featured groups
There will be four featured groups playing together in the first two rounds of the PGA Championship. After the field is cut for Round 3, players will be grouped based on their place on the leaderboard.
Here are the featured groups and their tee times for Thursday and Friday:
Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith
- Thursday: 8:33 a.m. ET
- Friday: 1:58 p.m. ET
Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
- Thursday: 8 a.m. ET
- Friday: 1:25 p.m. ET
Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
- Thursday: 8:11 a.m. ET
- Friday: 1:36 p.m. ET
Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
- Thursday: 8:22 a.m. ET
- Friday: 1:47 p.m. ET
Can LIV Golf players compete in majors?
Yes.
LIV golfers can still compete in golf's four majors — the Masters, the British Open, the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship — because the organizing bodies that stage them set their own entry rules separately from the PGA, which banned LIV golfers from their tournaments.
Seventeen LIV Golf members will play in the PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer, Dean Burmester, Sihwan Kim, Anirban Lahiri, Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters, Brendan Steele and Harold Varner III.