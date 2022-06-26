Why Wimbledon May Be Novak Djokovic's Last Grand Slam of 2022

Novak Djokovic reiterated on Saturday that he does not intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine even if it means he will miss the 2022 U.S. Open in August.

The Serbian, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the world, is required to get immunized to enter the United States as a foreigner, as per U.S. regulations.

“As of today I am not allowed to enter the States under these circumstances, I am aware of that and that is an extra motivation to do well here and hopefully I can have a very good tournament,” Djokovic said at the All England Club.

The 35-year-old is Wimbledon’s No. 1 seed and has won the last three editions of the event (2021, 2019, 2018). The Championships were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Djokovic, who has had COVID-19 twice, said, “There is not much I can do anymore. I mean, it’s really up to the U.S. government to make a decision whether or not they allow unvaccinated people to go into the country.”

During the press conference, a reporter asked him if he has a closed mind to receiving the vaccine and in one word he responded, "yes."

Not playing the U.S. Open would mean Djokovic could only compete in two Grand Slams this year, as he was deported from Australia before the Australian Open in January due to his unvaccinated status.

Djokovic is set to face South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo in the first round of Wimbledon on Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET.