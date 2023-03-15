Aaron Rodgers

Winnipeg Jets Post Hilarious Photoshop After Aaron Rodgers' Announcement

Rodgers wants to play for the Jets -- in New York

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Winnipeg Jets post hilarious Aaron Rodgers photoshop originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers plans to change teams for the first time in his professional career. He does not, however, plan to change sports.

The 39-year-old quarterback announced on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he intends to play for the Jets next season. While it’s clear he meant the New York NFL franchise, the Winnipeg NHL franchise decided to have some fun with the news.

Soon after the announcement, the NHL Jets’ social media team posted a photoshop of Rodgers in a white Winnipeg sweater with the caption, “Confirming Aaron Rodgers’ report.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The NFL Jets had some fun of their own on social media, too, when they were name dropped on Wednesday:

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

nba 26 mins ago

Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Gets Eight-Game Suspension Without Pay

New England Patriots 1 hour ago

‘Excited' JuJu Smith-Schuster Confirms He's Headed to the Patriots

Winnipeg is actually a shorter drive to Green Bay than New York is. Still, until Rodgers makes a retirement announcement, expect him to stick to pads instead of skates.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Aaron RodgersNFLNHL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us