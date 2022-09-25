NFL

WNBA Legend Sue Bird Raises Seahawks' Flag Ahead of Week 3 Matchup

WNBA star Sue Bird teamed up with a fellow Seattle team to honor home game tradition

By Kristen Conti

There’s nothing Seattle fans like better than athletes hyping up other athletes.

Four-time WNBA Champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird showed her support for her fellow Seattle athletes ahead of the Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

The recently-retired Seattle Storm point guard did the honor of raising the Seahawks’ flag before kickoff. 

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the most cherished traditions at Lumen Field is the raising of the 12th Man Flag in the South Endzone before home games. 

This honorary tradition is usually performed by a former player, a local celebrity or a Seattle sports legend.

For Sunday’s Week 3 matchup, the Seahawks chose Seattle’s very own Bird to raise the flag.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

NFL

NFL Power Rankings Week 4: New Week, More Confusion Across League

NFL

NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule 2022: How to Watch Marquee Matchups on NBC

Bird, who retired this fall, is known as one of the best players to ever enter the WNBA. She is a four-time WNBA Champion, a thirteen-time WNBA All-Star and a five-time Olympic gold medalist. 

Bird was and always will be a face Seattle will cherish – and she was the face of the Storm for 20 years. 

This article tagged under:

NFLwnbaSeattle SeahawksSue Bird
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us