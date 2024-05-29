The WNBA single-game records for points, rebounds, assists and more

The 2023 WNBA season saw a couple of notable individual single-game records get matched.

Seattle Storm five-time All-Star guard Jewell Loyd tied the single-game record for 3-pointers made by knocking down nine triples against the Washington Mystics in July of last season. Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell had previously been in sole possession of the 3-point record.

Then, the following month, Las Vegas Aces two-time MVP A'ja Wilson matched Liz Cambage's single-game record for points by racking up 53 against the Atlanta Dream. Wilson became just the third player in league history to reach the 50-point mark.

So, will we see more historic performances during the 2024 campaign? Here's a look at the numbers to beat:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

What are the most points scored by a WNBA player in a game?

As previously mentioned, A'ja Wilson and Liz Cambage share the single-game record for points at 53. Cambage initially set the record with the Dallas Wings during the 2018 season.

Riquna Williams, who had a 51-point outing with the Tulsa Shock in 2013, is the only other player in league history with a 50-point game.

What are the most rebounds by a WNBA player in a game?

The single-game rebounding record has stood for two decades as no player has been able to duplicate Chamique Holdsclaw's 24-board effort with the Mystics in 2003.

There have been three 23-rebound games since, with two coming from Dream center Tina Charles (2010, 2011) and one from Michelle Snow (2006).

The single-game high for defensive rebounds is 21, set by Amanda Zahui B. in 2020. The single-game high for offensive rebounds is 12, shared by Cheryl Ford (2004), Sancho Lyttle (2010), Nneka Ogwumike (2012) and Glory Johnson (2013).

What are the most assists by a WNBA player in a game?

New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot broke the single-game record for assists with 18 dimes in 2020 as a member of the Chicago Sky.

Vandersloot then had a 16-assist game the following season, tying her with multiple players -- including current Liberty teammate Sabrina Ionescu -- for second on the all-time list as well.

What are the most 3-pointers made by a WNBA player in a game?

As previously mentioned, Jewell Loyd and Kelsey Mitchell share the single-game 3-point record at nine makes. Mitchell first set the record during the 2019 campaign.

Loyd has also drilled eight triples twice in her career, while Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi has reached that figure four times.

What are the most steals by a WNBA player in a game?

Just like Chamique Holdsclaw's rebounding record, the single-game record for assists has stood since the 2003 season. Ticha Penicheiro became the first and only player to tally double-figure steals in a game when she had 10 as a member of the Sacramento Monarchs in 2003.

What are the most blocks by a WNBA player in a game?

Mercury center Brittney Griner swatted away 11 shots in a 2014 game, breaking the record shared by Lisa Leslie and Margo Dydek at 10. Those are the only three players to ever reach the 10-block mark in a game.

Griner also has a pair of nine-block performances on her résumé, while Dydek recorded nine blocks three times during her career.

With the draft complete, here’s a look at key dates going into the 2024 WNBA campaign.