The Chicago Sky appear to have their next head coach.

Chicago on Saturday agreed terms with Tyler Marsh on a multi-year contract to become the franchise's next head coach, his agent reportedly told ESPN.

Marsh, 36, joined the Las Vegas Aces in March 2022 as an assistant on Becky Hammon's staff and also had a role in head of player development.

The Aces won back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023 with Marsh on the staff, though he'll now have the chance to operate with his own clipboard with a roster led by young stars in Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Chicago also has a lottery pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, where it could further bolster the fresh talent on the roster.

Marsh is set to replace Teresa Weatherspoon, who was let go by Chicago after one year in charge in which the team went 13-27 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Marsh played collegiately with UAB and Birmingham-Southern before holding coaching roles later with NBA side Indiana Pacers under Nate Bjorkgren (2020-21) and Rick Carlisle (2021-22), along with the Toronto Raptors and in the G League.

