Woburn company will make Banner 18 for Boston Celtics

Now that the Boston Celtics have won Banner 18, a Massachusetts company will soon be making it.

At New England Flag and Banner in Woburn, workers will create what will soon hang from the rafters at the TD Garden.

"I watched the game the other night," owner Ned Flynn said. "Couldn't fall asleep, I was so excited. It was awesome."

For years, Flynn's company has been making the championship banners you see hanging inside TD Garden.

While fans inside are watching the action on the court, Flynn is looking up.

"I look up all the time, and if I see a wrinkle when I'm with my wife, she'll go, 'Oh, those banners are all wrinkled,' and I get so upset," he said with a laugh. "And I'm like 'No, come on, don't say that.'"

Work hasn't begun on Banner 18 yet, but the 10-by-15-foot banner is actually two banners sewn together, with each side taking about 22 hours to make.

"Obviously, we don't have anything to do with the Boston Celtics winning the championship, but it gives us great satisfaction to be able to help them immortalize their victory," Flynn said.

A lucky penny is sewn into each banner the company makes.

"It's a tradition that we started when I bought the company," Flynn said. "I wouldn't do it for any other reason than to give our teams and our customers luck going forward. And we meant to do it kind of silently, but now it's become a thing."

The banner will be made in the months ahead and be unveiled at the TD Garden at the start of next season.