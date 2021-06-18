Worcester

Worcester Unveils Statue of Celtics Legend Bob Cousy

The now 92-year-old Cousy has called Worcester home for more than 70 years

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Former Boston Celtics and Holy Cross great Bob Cousy was honored Friday with the unveiling of a statue in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The now 92-year-old Cousy, who has called Worcester home for more than 70 years, was on hand for the ceremony outside the DCU Center.

"The Boston Celtics have done more, in my opinion, to further the cause of social justice and fight racism than any American professional sports team in any sport," Cousy said a day ahead of the Juneteenth holiday.

After a successful four years at Holy Cross, the 6-foot-1 point guard played for the Celtics from 1950 until 1963, winning six NBA championships and being named an All Star 13 times.

In 1971, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. That same year, the Celtics also retired his No. 14 to the Boston Garden rafters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

