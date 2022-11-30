Argentina

Argentina Scores Two Quick Goals in Second Half to Claim Lead Over Poland

Argentina takes the 2-0 lead against Poland in the Group C finale

By Kristen Conti

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Just seconds into the start of the second half, Argentina finally found its footing.

Alexis Mac Allister struck a shot straight past Wojciech Szczesny off an assist from Nahuel Molina in the 46th minute of play. This was the 19th shot on goal for the Polish goalkeeper, and the first he let through.

Shortly after, in the 67th minute, Argentina’s Julian Alvarez flicked the ball to the top right after creating a perfect amount of space for himself following an assist from Enzo Fernandez.

At the half, Argentina had nine shots on goal while Poland had zero – which also amounts to nine saves for Szczesny, one being a penalty from Messi. It was officially time for Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski to wake up, considering they were Poland’s lifeline scorers so far in the group phase.

