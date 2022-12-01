Brazil Attempts to Keep Top Spot in Group G: Here's How to Watch Brazil Vs. Cameroon

We are wrapping things up for Group G in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and right now, Brazil is first on the leaderboard.

The question is, will it remain on top?

After winning both of their World Cup matches so far – 2-0 against Serbia and 1-0 against Switzerland – it’s safe to say it has a pretty good chance.

On the other side of things, Cameroon sits in third place after first losing 1-0 to Switzerland, then tying Serbia 3-3 after at one point trailing 3-1.

Now that Serbia and Switzerland are out of the way for both of these nations, it’s time for Cameroon to battle for a spot in the round of 16 while Brazil is looking to secure first place after already punching its ticket on Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Group G match:

When is Brazil vs. Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Brazil and Cameroon will face off on Friday, Dec. 2.

What time is the Brazil vs. Cameroon World Cup match?

Kickoff for Brazil-Cameroon is set for 10 p.m. local time in Qatar, which is 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT.

How to watch the Brazil vs. Cameroon match

You can watch all games in English on FOX Sports 1 or in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream Brazil vs. Cameroon match online

For Spanish streams go to, Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

The matches will be available to stream in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

How can Cameroon advance to the round of 16?

In order to advance to the next round, Cameroon must either win against Brazil and Switzerland must lose against Serbia or Cameroon has to win against Brazil by more than one goal plus there must be a Switzerland-Serbia draw.

How can Brazil advance to the round of 16?

Brazil has already secured a spot for the next round after qualifying for the round of 16.