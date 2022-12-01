Costa Rica Faces Germany With Both Teams Still Alive in Group E: Here's How to Watch

Costa Rica and Germany will both still be alive when they meet on the final Group E matchday.

But advancing to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 won't necessarily be easy for either side.

Costa Rica (three points) and Germany (one point) sit third and fourth, respectively, in Group E entering their matchup. That means each team needs a result -- and possibly some help in the Japan (three points) versus Spain (four points) match -- to reach the knockout stage.

Costa Rica has the simpler path forward, as a win over Germany by itself would be enough to qualify. If Los Ticos tie Germany, then they would likely need Spain to beat Japan. While a Costa Rica draw and a Japan draw would leave the two teams with four points apiece, Japan currently holds a plus-six advantage over Costa Rica in the goal differential tiebreaker that would be extremely difficult to make up.

Germany, meanwhile, needs a win in addition to some help from Spain. The 2014 World Cup champs have to defeat Costa Rica and need Spain to produce a result against Japan. A Germany win coupled with a Japan loss would send the Germans through, while a Japan draw would see the second qualification spot be decided by tiebreakers. Japan has a plus-one edge over Germany in goal differential.

There is a scenario where Germany could advance with a win and a Spain loss, but it's not a likely one due to goal differential. Spain owns a sizable plus-eight advantage over Germany in that category, so the Germans will need at least one lopsided score to make up the difference.

So will one of Costa Rica or Germany be able to leap up the Group E standings? Or will this mark the end of their 2022 World Cup? Here's how to watch the matchup.

When is the Costa Rica vs. Germany 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Costa Rica faces Germany on Thursday, Dec. 1.

What time is the Costa Rica vs. Germany 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kickoff from Al Bayt Stadium is set for 2 p.m. ET, the same time as the Japan-Spain match.

What TV channel is the Costa Rica vs. Germany 2022 FIFA World Cup game on?

Costa Rica-Germany will air in English on FOX Sports 1 and in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the Costa Rica vs. Germany 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or Peacock (Spanish).

Costa Rica vs. Germany – Group E | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

What are the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E standings?