Croatians Celebrate in Zagreb After Third-Place World Cup Finish

This is your moment, Croatia.

It wasn't the exact final result the nation hoped for, but third-place is no small feat for the fourth-smallest nation at the 2022 World Cup.

After the Vatreni secured a 2-1 victory over Morocco on Saturday, Croatians back home took to the streets for a raucous celebration of flares, fireworks and songs.

Check out the scenes from Zagreb, Croatia's capital city:

Despite being a relatively new nation (Croatia became independent in 1995), the small European land has made an immediate impact on the world soccer stage.

Croatia finished third in its first World Cup appearance in 1998 before losing to France in the 2018 final.

Now with consecutive World Cup podium finishes, it will no longer be a surprise to see Croatia competing at this level.