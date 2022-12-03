England

England Seeks Win Over Senegal in 2022 World Cup Round of 16: Here's How to Watch

Here’s how to watch England and Senegal in the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

By Kristen Conti

After 48 group stage games, the round of 16 has officially commenced. 

To finish off the action on Sunday, England will battle Senegal in the knockout stage for a chance to further advance in the tournament. 

England finished the group stage at the top of the Group B leaderboard, beating out the United States (who also made it into the round of 16), as well as Iran and Wales. While on the other hand, Senegal, which claimed second place on the Group A leaderboard behind the Netherlands, beat out both Ecuador and host nation Qatar.

Harry Kane & Co. will really have to bring the fire if they want to get past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and weave their way into the quarterfinals. 

Before the action kicks off, here’s how to watch England and Senegal in the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

When is the England vs. Senegal 2022 FIFA World Cup game? 

England and Senegal will face off on Sunday, Dec. 4.

What time is the England vs. Senegal 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the England vs. Senegal 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

England and Senegal will play at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar. 

How to watch the England vs. Senegal 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.  

How to stream the England vs. Senegal 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FOX, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish). 

England/Senegal - Round of 16 | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

